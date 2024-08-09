Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s previous close.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,978. The company has a market capitalization of $764.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

About Service Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.