Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,978. The company has a market capitalization of $764.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
