SFL (SFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,214. SFL has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFL. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

