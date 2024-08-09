Shawn Vadala Sells 250 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $5.21 on Friday, hitting $1,390.12. 19,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,806. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,409.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,332.22. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 144.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.