Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore upgraded Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,919,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

