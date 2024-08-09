Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $68.69. 3,174,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,373,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of -404.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

