Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.180-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $927.0 million-$936.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.0 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18 to $4.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

SSTK traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 190,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

