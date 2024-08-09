Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18 to $4.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.320 EPS.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $36.55. 435,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

