SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,065. The firm has a market cap of $574.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,480 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after buying an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 377,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 168,417 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 20.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 46.7% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 112,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.