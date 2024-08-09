Siacoin Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $264.79 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.00571858 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009615 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00099289 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031911 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00254532 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00035814 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00068849 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.