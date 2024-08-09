Siacoin Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $264.79 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.00571858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00099289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00254532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00035814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00068849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

