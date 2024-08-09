Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 6.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.88. 174,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,071,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $978.19 million, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

