Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 3,356 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IFRA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,168 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.