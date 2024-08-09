Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

ED traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

