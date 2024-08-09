Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. 215,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.