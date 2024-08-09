Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

