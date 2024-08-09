Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 561 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. CWM LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.69. 413,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,919. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

