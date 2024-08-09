Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 150,577 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.