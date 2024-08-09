Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 484,512 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 279,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 459,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 351,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,578. The company has a market capitalization of $617.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.