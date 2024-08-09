Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $627,000. YCG LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.93. 251,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,218. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.73.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

