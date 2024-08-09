Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

