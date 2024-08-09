Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.12. 288,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,482. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

