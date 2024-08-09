Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $2.14 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.61.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

