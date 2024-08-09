Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,366. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

