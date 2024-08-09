Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 622 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $109.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.