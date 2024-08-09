Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.35

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts predict that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

