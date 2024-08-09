Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.21 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price target on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVE:SYH traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.33. 63,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.79. Skyharbour Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.64.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

