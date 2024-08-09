Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.24. 384,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,014. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.