SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 878,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $392.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 3.94.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.59% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $70,534.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $43,999.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 622.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

