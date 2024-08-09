SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMBK

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 320.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 41,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMBK opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.