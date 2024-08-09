SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51.
The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.
