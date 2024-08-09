Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SOHO stock remained flat at $1.21 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
