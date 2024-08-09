Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO stock remained flat at $1.21 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

