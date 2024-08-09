SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.92. 18,849,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 39,934,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $274,695.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

