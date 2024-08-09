Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUV. HSBC began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Melius reiterated a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.47.

NYSE:LUV opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

