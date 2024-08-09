SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,839,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 2,570,508 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $25.62.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 253,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,220,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

