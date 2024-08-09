Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

NYSE SPB traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.65. 135,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,615.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

