Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Buys $1,630,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,730,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,801,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

LAB opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.67. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

