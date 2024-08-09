Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of STN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.43. 19,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,803. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

