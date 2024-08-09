Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Stantec Trading Down 2.2 %

Stantec stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 123,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,487. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

