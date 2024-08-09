Star Equity (STRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. On average, analysts expect Star Equity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STRR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

