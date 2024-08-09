Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $76.18. Approximately 1,721,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,814,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

