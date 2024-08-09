Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,095. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

