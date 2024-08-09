Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,212,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,095. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

