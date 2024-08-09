Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,212,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,095. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
