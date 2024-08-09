STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEP

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:STEP traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.03. The company had a trading volume of 39,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,018. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.13.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$44,349.57. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock worth $99,861. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.