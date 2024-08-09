Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 125,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,720. The company has a market capitalization of $769.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 132,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.