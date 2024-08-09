Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $32.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $37.31.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

