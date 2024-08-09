Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

PTLO opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $750.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 983,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Portillo’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 804,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Portillo’s by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

