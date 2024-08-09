Stephens Trims Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Target Price to $5.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,706. Cutera has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $64,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

