STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

STE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $239.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.77. STERIS has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,946.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 257,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

