Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €20.02 ($22.00). 61,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.37. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of €35.56 ($39.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.67 ($34.80).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

