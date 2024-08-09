Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.
Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €20.02 ($22.00). 61,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.37. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of €35.56 ($39.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Stevanato Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
