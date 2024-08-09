Stifel Nicolaus Raises Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$2.80

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.35 to C$2.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 63.87% from the company’s previous close.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.