Stifel Nicolaus Raises Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$2.80

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.35 to C$2.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 63.87% from the company’s previous close.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
