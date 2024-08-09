Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $200.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $188.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.51. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

